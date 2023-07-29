Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

