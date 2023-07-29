Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock worth $30,019,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.