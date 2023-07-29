CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,261 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

