CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. 8,345,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,470. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 70.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

