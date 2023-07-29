ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 120.4% in July

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LRGE stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

