Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $811.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

