Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0875 on Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Civic has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $87.53 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

