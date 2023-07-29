CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 341,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 109,122 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $800.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.