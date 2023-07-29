Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.89

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 1163260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 76,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,467,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 296.3% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

