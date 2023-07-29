Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 27,491,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,697,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

