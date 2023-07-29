Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.82

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$9.05. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 160,487 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$340.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.39964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.