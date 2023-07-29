Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.82

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.82 and traded as high as C$9.05. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 160,487 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Cineplex Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
