Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

