Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.70.
Churchill Downs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
