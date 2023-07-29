Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 1,787,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,870. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.