Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.98. 2,260,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

