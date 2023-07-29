Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,226. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

