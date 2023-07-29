Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY remained flat at $16.88 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9189 per share. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.