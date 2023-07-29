Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
CMG opened at $1,912.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,068.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,830.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
