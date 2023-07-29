Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $29.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,912.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,072.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,826.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.