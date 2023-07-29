Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,912.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,068.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,830.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.