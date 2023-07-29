China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,817.8 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

