China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,817.8 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.