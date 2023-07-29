China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,817.8 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. China Railway Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Railway Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.