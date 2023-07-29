China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

CAOVY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

