China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Up 3.4%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.
China National Building Material Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.
About China National Building Material
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.
