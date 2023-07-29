Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

