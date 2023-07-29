Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

