Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

