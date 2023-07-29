Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.