Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.33 and traded as low as C$8.41. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$163.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$81.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.62 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%. Analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.4554243 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

