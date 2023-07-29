Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Stock Price Up 4%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $74.57. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

headquartered in oklahoma city, chesapeake’s operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the united states. the company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas gathering and compression businesses.

