Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

TORO opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.48.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.