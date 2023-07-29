Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.90-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. Chemed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.90-$20.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.33. 104,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,590. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

