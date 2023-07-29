Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.90-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of CHE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.10. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Read More
