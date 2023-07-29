Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.90-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.10. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

