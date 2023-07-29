Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY23 guidance to $19.90-20.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $19.90-$20.10 EPS.

Chemed stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.21. 104,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

