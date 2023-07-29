Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.82. 852,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,864. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 205,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.