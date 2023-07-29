Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

