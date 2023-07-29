Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.70 EPS.

GTLS traded up $12.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

