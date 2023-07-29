CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,071,000 after acquiring an additional 581,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 2,047,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,775. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.