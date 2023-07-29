C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.18

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.18 and traded as high as $58.00. C&F Financial shares last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 3,346 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.29.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

