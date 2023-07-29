CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.21

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $17.80. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 420 shares.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

