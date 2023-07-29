Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.84

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and traded as low as $26.10. Century Financial shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 1,750 shares traded.

Century Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Century Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Century Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

