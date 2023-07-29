Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 6,062 shares traded.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

