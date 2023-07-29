Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Celestica Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

