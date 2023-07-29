Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

CLS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

