Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 6,286,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Celestica by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

