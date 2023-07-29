Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. Celestica’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 211,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

