Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.50

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 1182412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.