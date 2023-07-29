CEIBA Investments (LON:CBA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of CEIBA Investments Limited (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46). Approximately 70,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average daily volume of 8,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

CEIBA Investments Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.25.

CEIBA Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEIBA Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEIBA Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.