CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,977. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

