CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.
Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. 303,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
