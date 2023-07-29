CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. 303,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.