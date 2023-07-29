Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHG traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

