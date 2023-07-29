Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 237,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,906. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

