Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

